GSE disassociates Managing Director from NPP manifesto committee appointment

Ms. Abena Amoah

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has issued a disclaimer refuting claims that its Managing Director, Abena Amoah, is the same person announced as the co-chair of the Committee on the Economy for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Manifesto Committee.

A press statement from Dr. Bawumia's campaign team listed Abena Amoah as the co-chair of the Committee on Economy. However, the GSE clarifies that its Managing Director has not been contacted, offered any such appointment, or had any discussions regarding the role.



The disclaimer reads, "We wish to state categorically that the named Ms. Abena Amoah on the list is not Ms. Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our Ms. Abena Amoah has not been approached or had any discussion or agreement on the subject matter with the Campaign Team."

Furthermore, the GSE assured all market operators, issuers, stakeholders, and the public that the Ghana Stock Exchange and its leadership will remain apolitical.



