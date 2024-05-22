GSS and MoFA to launch Ghana Non-Standard Units Survey 2024

This market and household survey is expected to take about 34 days

Starting Monday, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), will commence the Ghana Non-Standard Units Survey (GNSUS) 2024.

This market and household survey, expected to take about 34 days, aims to accurately measure agricultural produce and food commodities sold and consumed in Ghana.



The survey seeks to provide better contextual understanding and contribute to effective policy design.



According to a statement from the GSS, 244 field enumerators and supervisors have been trained, and 203 of them will be selected for fieldwork based on their performance.



This six-day training will enable them to standardize local units (Non-Standard Units, NSUs) in markets and households to improve the accuracy of food consumption and agricultural production measurements.

Although Ghana adopted the metric system in 1975, the imperial system is still used for weighing agricultural produce and food commodities. The survey aims to re-establish accurate conversion units to enhance measurement quality, allowing for better aggregation and analysis of data across different regions and communities.



The GSS has appealed to selected households and market leaders to cooperate with field officers by identifying local units, weighing, recording, and photographing them to produce reliable and timely statistics.



The survey is supported by the 50×2030 Initiative, a partnership between the World Bank, FAO, and IFAD, which aims to improve agricultural data systems in 50 countries by 2030.