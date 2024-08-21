GSS collaborates with RIPS to hold dissemination event on Ghana’s population prospects

Prof Samuel Annim

Source: 3news

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the University of Ghana's Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS) hosted a dissemination event to share key findings from the 2021 Population and Housing Census and the 2024 World Population Prospects.

The event, held on August 20, 2024, in Accra, highlighted key population projections for Ghana, including the growing youth population, the increasing elderly population by 2050, and regional population trends.

Additionally, the event launched the Ghana Stats App, which provides district-level statistics to support informed decision-making and highlight disparities in development across the country.



