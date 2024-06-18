News

News
GSS organises workshop on dissemination of Multidimensional Poverty Index reports

Gs Re Stakeholders and participants of the workshop

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has prepared a multidimensional poverty index report for all 33 municipal and district assemblies in the Eastern Region.

A two-day workshop was held in Koforidua to disseminate the reports and train district statisticians on using the GSS's online platform, Statsbank.

The report goes beyond traditional income-based measures of poverty, identifying deprived individuals and serving as a tool for policymaking.

Participants praised the reports as a roadmap for interventions, highlighting priority areas for action. The workshop was supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation.

