GTEC collaborates with stakeholders to develop comprehensive policy for distance education

Prof. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, Director General of GTEC

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is crafting a new policy to govern distance education in tertiary institutions, aiming to bolster quality, standards, and innovation in the sector.

The policy draft, currently in development, seeks to enhance the educational landscape by leveraging technology and promoting excellence in distance education.



In a stakeholders meeting held in Accra, according to Graphic Online, GTEC engaged with university vice-chancellors, distance education experts, and other key stakeholders to discuss the draft policy.



Prof. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, Director General of GTEC, highlighted the need for regulations that address the unique challenges of distance education, such as quality assurance, accreditation, and learner support.



He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the policy's effectiveness in promoting excellence and equity in education.



Regarding concerns about accreditation for distance education programs, especially those from foreign institutions already accredited abroad, Prof. Jinapor clarified that accreditation is specific to the campus location.

He stressed the need to accredit campuses to ensure they have the necessary infrastructure for program delivery.



John Dadzie-Mensah, Director of Accreditation at GTEC, noted that distance education became more prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic and presented both opportunities and challenges. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive policy to regulate the sector and maintain quality standards.



Stakeholders praised GTEC's initiative and emphasized the importance of the policy in enhancing distance education.



Prof. Olivia Kwapong from the University of Ghana's School of Continuing and Distance Education welcomed the policy, noting its potential to strengthen existing systems.



Prof. Goski Alabi, President of Laweh University College, highlighted the role of technology in advancing education and expressed confidence that stakeholder input would enhance the policy framework.