GTEC orders closure of university satellite campuses in SHSs

Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed universities to stop operating satellite campuses in senior high schools (SHSs) and unapproved locations, citing concerns about their impact on technical universities, Graphic Online reports.

Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, GTEC's Director-General, expressed worry about the proliferation of satellite campuses, noting instances where multiple traditional universities ran distance education programs in a single SHS like Bolgatanga Senior High School.



At the 12th congregation of the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), Prof. Jinapor highlighted the negative effects of satellite campuses on technical universities' progress. He emphasized the need to address this trend, as it was diminishing the quality of education.



To address this issue, GTEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with affected universities to phase out satellite campuses. A four-year plan has been agreed upon to allow current students to complete their programs, after which no new students will be admitted to these campuses.



GTEC will conduct audits to ensure compliance with teaching quality, staff competence, and student qualifications.

Prof. Jinapor announced that GTEC has already signed an MoU with six institutions to stop admitting students to approximately 210 satellite campuses. This move aims to improve teaching quality, attract more students to technical universities, and enhance their role in national development.



The Vice-Chancellor of BTU, Prof. Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, highlighted new academic programs, including Master of Science (MSc) programs in agriculture.



The university is also considering extending Competence-Based Training (CBT) to all programs up to HND level, sponsored by the German Technical Cooperation (GIZ) and the World Bank.



Outgoing Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, affirmed the government's commitment to developing STEM education through technical universities. He called for support from all stakeholders to realize the potential of technical education in driving industrialization and national transformation.