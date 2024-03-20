GTPCWU displeased with Akufo-Addo's appointment of Appenteng as TOR board chairman

Bernard Owusu

The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union (GTPCWU) has voiced its discontent regarding President Nana Akufo-Addo's selection of Leon Kendon Appenteng as the Board Chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Company Limited.

President Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, March 19, reconstituted the TOR board, nominating Mr. Appenteng as Chairman and Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe as Managing Director.



However, the GTPCWU has expressed disappointment with this decision, citing concerns over Mr. Appenteng's involvement in contentious matters surrounding TOR, particularly the Torentco deal.



Bernard Owusu, the National Chairman of the Union, in an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, criticized Mr. Appenteng's appointment, stating, “This is the same gentleman who has disgraced the government by leading the sticky Torentco deal which has not seen the light of day and is smeared with fraudulent activities that even the special prosecutor has said should be investigated.”

Owusu further highlighted that the appointment signifies government support for the controversial Torentco deal, which involves a six-year lease of TOR's primary production assets to Torentco Asset Management Limited (TAML).



“For us, we think that it is true what we were saying that the government or the presidency is in support of this Torentco deal. They have proven us right by appointing Mr. Appenteng as the chairman of the TOR board and we are very disappointed,” Owusu said.