GTV cancels ‘Agyapadie’ show featuring Basintale after ‘order from above’

Basintale was set to discuss the controversial 'Agyapadie' document alongside other notable guests

Source: TIG Post

Malik Basintale, Deputy National Communication Officer for the NDC, has criticized the Ghana Broadcasting Company (GBC) for canceling his scheduled appearance on GTV's "Focus" show.

Basintale was set to discuss the controversial 'Agyapadie' document alongside other notable guests on August 7.



He learned the show was called off due to an "order from above" upon arriving at the studio.

The 38-page 'Agyapadie' document, which allegedly outlines a strategy for a specific family to dominate key sectors in Ghana, has resurfaced, sparking renewed debate amid current political events.



Read full article