GUTA urges ECG to provide load-shedding timetable

Dr. Joseph Obeng, GUTA president

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has echoed the growing chorus demanding transparency from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) amid the prevailing power interruptions, urging for the release of a load-shedding timetable to mitigate the adverse effects on businesses nationwide.

Expressing their concerns in a statement, GUTA underscored the profound impact of the power outages across various sectors, including agriculture, trade, and industry.



Manufacturers, in particular, find it challenging to uphold production schedules and plan their workforce due to the erratic power supply, leading to heightened production costs and exacerbated living conditions.



The ripple effects extend to traders, shop owners, wholesalers, tailors, dressmakers, electricians, and other artisans, all grappling with setbacks in their respective businesses due to the recurrent "Dumsor phenomenon."

GUTA has called upon ECG to address pressing questions regarding the root causes of the power disruptions, the remedial measures being implemented, and a clear timeline for resolution.



Furthermore, they have urged ECG to furnish businesses with a comprehensive load-shedding timetable, facilitating effective planning and minimizing operational disruptions.



The unpredictability of power outages has forced many shop owners to resort to alternative power sources such as generators, leading to escalated expenses on petrol to sustain operations during unforeseen power cuts.