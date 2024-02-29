GWL announces temporary shutdown of water supply stations in Ashanti Region

Ghana Water Limited (GWL)

Ghana Water Limited has declared the temporary closure of two water supply stations in the Ashanti region on Thursday, February 29, 2024, attributing the shutdown to the planned maintenance services by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The affected facilities are the Barekese Water Treatment plant and Achiase booster station, and the company anticipates that a considerable number of households in the Greater Kumasi Metropolis will encounter inconsistent water supply in the upcoming days.



The Electricity Company of Ghana has provided notice of a power cut to facilitate essential modifications in the areas surrounding the treatment plants. The maintenance works are set to last for approximately 12 hours.



In addition to Thursday's shutdown, similar planned maintenance is scheduled for March 7th and 14th, 2024. The management of Ghana Water Limited expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and advised customers to store and use water judiciously to mitigate any severe impact during the specified shutdown dates.

Below is the full statement:



