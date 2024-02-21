GWL attributes erratic water supply in Kumasi to unstable power at treatment plants

Ghana Water Limited (GWL)

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has attributed the inconsistent water supply in the Greater Kumasi Metropolis to the unstable power supply affecting three of its key stations in the Ashanti Region.

The Barekese and Owabi Water Treatment Plants, along with the Achiase Booster Station, have faced power o35423220utages in recent weeks, resulting in difficulties producing and transmitting potable water to consumers.



In a statement, the company expressed concern over the adverse impact on water distribution in various parts of the metropolis. GWL management has notified the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) about the challenges, emphasising the need for improved power supply to ensure a constant water flow.



GWL is, however, urging judicious water usage until the power supply situation is resolved. The company's management assures the public that water supply will resume promptly following the restoration of power by the ECG.

Read the full statement below:



