GWL restores water supply in Kumasi

GWL blamed ECG for the interruption of water supply in Kumasi

The management of Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in the Ashanti Region has announced the full restoration of water supply within the Kumasi Metropolis.

This was confirmed by Ebenezer Padi Narh, the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of GWL, in an interview with Citi News.



"This is one of the things that happens but gracefully, supply has resumed. ECG was able to rectify the challenge and has given back stable supply to the Barekese Water Treatment Plant and the Achiase Booster Station, and we only hope that the power remains stable so that we can supply people with the potable water that they need," he said.

Ghana Water Limited, in a statement released on February 20, attributed the interruption of water supply to the Kumasi Metroplis to an unstable power supply from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) which affected both the Barekese Water Treatment Plant and the Achiase Booster Station.