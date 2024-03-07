Ga Dangme Council disputes Akufo-Addo's assertion on Tetteh Quarshie's origin

A painting of Tetteh Quarshie

The Ga Dangme Council has raised objections to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statement regarding where Tetteh Quarshie hails from.

According to the Council, historical records confirm Tetteh Quarshie's roots in Osu, Greater Accra Region, not Mampong in the Eastern Region.



During the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua on March 6, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged Tetteh Quarshie as the visionary behind the introduction of cocoa to Ghana, attributing his roots to Mampong Akuapem.



In response, the Ga Dangme Council, through its President Nii Ayikoi Otoo, released a statement refuting the President's claim, asserting that it has caused confusion and lacks historical accuracy.



"Tetteh Quarshie’s roots in Osu are well-documented, with many sources confirming his ties to the community, except that some sometimes link in the Teshie. In both scenarios, however, he remains of pure Ga extraction," the Council emphasised.

The statement argued that the assertion that Mr. Quarshie hailed from Mampong lacks concrete evidence and contradicts the established historical narrative.



"It is crucial to correct this misinformation and set the record straight regarding the origins of Tetteh Quarshie. By spreading this inaccurate information, we risk distorting our understanding of history and undermining the legacy of individuals who have made significant contributions to our society. It is essential to rely on factual evidence and historical sources to ensure the accuracy of our narratives," it said.



The council called for vigilance in verifying information and resisting the spread of inaccurate narratives, urging accurate acknowledgment of Tetteh Quarshie's contributions and achievements.