Ga Mantse launches Homowo clean-up exercise and Asafoatse sanitation taskforce

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has launched the "Homowo Clean-Up Exercise and Asafoatse Sanitation Taskforce" to address sanitation challenges in the region ahead of the Homowo festival.

The initiative, which begins on July 2, aims to promote a cleaner environment and encourage collective action and responsibility.



The King of Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, urged residents to adhere to sanitation bye-laws and called for violators to face the law.

The Mayor of Accra and the Regional Minister also emphasized the need for sustainable sanitation practices.



