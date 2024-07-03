Ga Traditional leaders punish two extortionists for taking money from market women

Nii Sempe called for a cane to flog them

Two individuals extorting money from market women in Accra, under the guise of collecting contributions for the Homowo Clean-up exercise, have been caught and punished by Nii Sempe and other leaders of the Ga Traditional Council.

Footage on social media shows the suspects kneeling with cement blocks on their heads while being aggressively questioned by elders.



Nii Sempe called for a cane to flog them.

The incident has sparked online debate, with some praising the swift action while others questioned the punishment method.



The Ga Traditional Council remains vigilant to prevent future incidents, ensuring the integrity of the Homowo festival.



