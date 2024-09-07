News

Galamsey: Akyem Anyinasi issues ‘shoot-and-kill’ order to youth

OsaberimaScreenshot 2024 09 07 115828.png Osaberima Atta Appeakrong Agyei II

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief of Anyinasin, Osaberima Atta Appeakrong Agyei II, has taken a strong stance against illegal mining, known as galamsey, in his community.

He has warned that those involved must cease their activities immediately or face severe consequences, including a "shoot-and-kill" policy.

This declaration follows his recent order to burn excavators and mining equipment used by illegal miners.

The chief, also a police officer, stated that the focus will no longer be on destroying machinery but on preventing further illegal mining in Anyinasin and its surroundings.

Source: angelonline.com.gh