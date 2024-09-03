Galamsey: John Mahama is a deceitful person – NPP’s Kwesi Botchway Jnr

John Dramani Mahama

Kwesi Botchway, a member of the NPP National Communications Team, has labeled former President John Mahama as dishonest and deceitful.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s morning show, Botchway criticized Mahama for promising to release all galamsey offenders if elected, despite the current government's battle against illegal mining.

This comes as the Ghana Water Company Limited reports severe disruptions in water supply due to pollution from galamsey activities at River Pra, which has significantly impacted water quality and plant capacity.



