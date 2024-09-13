Galamsey: ‘Our ancestors were wiser than us’ – Inusah Fuseini recounts Queen Mother’s caution

Inusah Fuseini

Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has expressed concern over the destruction of water bodies caused by illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana, he shared a story from the Queen Mother of Kyekyewere, Dunkwa Offin, who lamented that past generations knew gold existed in rivers but avoided mining to protect the water.

Fuseini criticized the current government for failing to properly address galamsey, stressing that water bodies, which are sacred and vital for life, deserve greater respect and protection.



