Galamsey: Paramount chief calls for probe on the degradation of the Okyi River

Okyi River

Nana Okese Essandoh IX, the Paramount Chief of Nkusukum Traditional Area in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, has raised an alarm on the degradation of the Okyi River resulting from the activities of illegal miners.

The river has undergone a significant transformation from its natural colour to a brownish, muddy hue.



The Paramount Chief expressed deep concern over this situation, warning of dire consequences if the environmental degradation continues unchecked.



Speaking at a forum organized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to discuss Ghana's lithium exploration at Ewoyaa, the Paramount Chief highlighted the urgent need for action.



He alerted law enforcement agencies and environmental authorities to the ongoing illegal mining activities along the Okyi River and emphasized the urgency of addressing the situation to prevent further social, health, and economic ramifications for his people.



The Okyi River, a significant tributary of the Pra River and a vital area for gold and diamond production, has faced increasing erosion and pollution due to illegal mining activities along its banks.

The use of mercury in gold extraction is a significant source of pollution, and research has linked mercury exposure to various health issues, including kidney failures.



To mitigate the environmental and health hazards posed by illegal mining, Nana Okese Essandoh IX advocated for a multi-faceted approach involving strict enforcement of environmental regulations, community education initiatives, and healthcare interventions.



He urged collective action to combat the scourge of illegal mining and protect the well-being of affected communities.



Local residents have also expressed their concerns, citing the negative impacts of illegal mining on agriculture, water sources, and infrastructure. They mandated the urgent need for security agencies to monitor the river's course and arrest perpetrators to deter further degradation and protect their livelihoods.



The situation at Okyi River is a clear indication of the environmental crisis facing Ghana's natural resources and the welfare of its citizens. It requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to protect the country's natural resources and promote sustainable development.