Galamsey: You’re not safe even if you live in Accra – Prof. Yorke warns

Professor Dr. Ernest Yorke

Professor Dr. Ernest Yorke, Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association, has warned about the severe health risks posed by illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, he highlighted how mercury and arsenic from galamsey activities are contaminating water, soil, and food sources.



These toxins, he explained, are non-biodegradable and can accumulate in plants and animals, eventually reaching people through the food chain.

Dr. Yorke expressed concerns about the long-term health impact, particularly on kidney function, and stressed that even city dwellers are not safe from the contamination spreading across Ghana.



