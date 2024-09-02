News

Galamsey and Cleft Deformities: A growing concern for Ghana’s Health sector

ClipsssScreenshot 2024 09 02 074146.png Dr. Ampomah urged the public to eliminate the stigma surrounding children

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Opoku-Ware Ampomah, CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), has drawn attention to a troubling link between illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, and an increase in congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates.

