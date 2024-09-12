Galamsey is affecting learning ability of students – General Secretary of GNAT

The leaders also expressed concerns about political interference in addressing the galamsey issue

Source: 3news

Thomas Tanko Musah, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has criticized the impact of illegal mining (galamsey) on students' cognitive development, calling for President Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency.

Musah and other labor leaders argue that galamsey activities have severely affected students' health due to toxic chemicals contaminating water supplies, which undermines their education.



They emphasize that mere nutritional programs cannot counteract the damage caused by these pollutants.

The leaders also expressed concerns about political interference in addressing the galamsey issue, stressing the need for a unified, non-partisan approach to tackle the problem.



