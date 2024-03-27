Gas explosion claims life of welder in Suame

The gas explosion occurred on March 23

The tragic death of a 50-year-old carbide welder in a gas explosion at the Suame industrial enclave in the Ashanti Region has left his family and friends grieving and apprehensive.

Kwabena Afriyie, the deceased, was reportedly working on a faulty vehicle with a cylinder containing liquid oxygen when it exploded, leading to his untimely demise.



His body was severely mutilated in the explosion and has since been buried. The incident, which took place on Monday, March 25, 2024, marks the first of its kind reported in the area.



Witnesses described the horrifying scene, with Afriyie's body torn apart instantly by the force of the blast.



Felicia Kobina, an eyewitness, recounted the harrowing experience, highlighting the devastation caused by the explosion.

The incident has instilled fear among artisans in the Suame industrial enclave, with many acknowledging the inherent hazards of their profession.



Samuel Moni, another welder, pointed out the potential mistake that led to the tragic event, emphasizing the need for greater caution in handling gas cylinders.



Kwabena Afriyie, survived by his wife and five children, leaves behind a grieving family and a community shaken by the unforeseen loss.