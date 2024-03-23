Gas explosions account for 35% of burn cases at KBTH

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, revealed that 35% of burn cases admitted to the hospital are caused by gas explosions, primarily due to the improper use of domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), Graphic Online reports.

He expressed concern over the habit of keeping LPG cylinders indoors, which is unsafe, and the dangerous practice of using stones to weigh down regulators instead of proper maintenance.



Dr Ampomah highlighted the importance of a domestic fire safety and pediatric burn prevention campaign initiated by the Public Health Alliance International Ghana (PHAIG).



This campaign aims to reduce pediatric burns, raise awareness about child safety and burn management, and raise funds to support pediatric burns patients in the country.



He also cautioned the public to be cautious with electrical gadgets, especially during frequent power outages, as power surges can lead to domestic fires.



Describing burns as a significant yet preventable trauma, Dr Ampomah stressed the need for primary and secondary preventive strategies.



These include personal education, enforcing building regulations for fire safety, and ensuring compartmentation in public buildings to prevent fire spread. He emphasized the importance of checking home wiring and changing it when necessary.

Dr Ampomah highlighted the global impact of burns, with about 300,000 deaths annually worldwide. He noted that while mortality from burns in developed countries is low, it is much higher in other parts of the world.



Burns can cause disfigurement, stigmatization, loss of vision, and breathing difficulties, and can even lead to cancer formation in scars years after the injury.



In Ghana, over 50% of burns occur in children, often due to hot liquids in kitchens or bathrooms. Dr Ampomah called for caution in these areas and emphasized the need to keep the kitchen off-limits to children. He also highlighted the risk of burns from hot liquids placed on tables with tablecloths and the accessibility of liquid chemicals to children.



Dhananjay Tripathi, CEO of Atlantic Life Sciences Limited, emphasized the challenges faced by burn patients in accessing optimal treatment, which can lead to suboptimal outcomes and prolonged suffering.



The PHAIG Vice President, Dr Samuel Nuamah, outlined the campaign's budget and strategic roadmap, which includes stakeholder engagement, training workshops, nationwide awareness, support for burn victims, and project evaluation.