Gbevlo-Lartey questions disclosure of Jakpa’s confidential military report

Larry Gbevlo-Lartey

Former National Security Coordinator, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, has questioned how a confidential military report on Richard Jakpa ended up in the hands of the Attorney General.

The report, detailing Jakpa's poor performance and dismissal from the Ghana Armed Forces, was presented in court as evidence in the ambulance purchase case.

Gbevlo-Lartey, a former military officer, emphasized that the document was classified and not meant for public eyes, demanding an explanation from the Ghana Armed Forces on how it was leaked.



Read full article