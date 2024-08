Bongo District court

Source: A1radioonline

In Bongo district, Ghana, Edmund Anamboi Aduko, five pastors, and others face charges after accusing 61-year-old Ayidaana Abotisei of witchcraft.

The accusation led to her near-lynching and abuse by a fetish priest.



The accused are remanded for two weeks as police seek the remaining suspects.

The victim is receiving medical care and her son demands justice.



