Gender Minister appeals to Parliament to expedite passage of Affirmative Action Bill

Minister For Gender Children And Social Protection Dakoa Newman Dakoa Newman

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Gender Minister Dakoa Newman has urged Parliament on June 19 to expedite the Affirmative Action Bill, which mandates quotas for women's representation in decision-making roles.

She emphasized its importance for advancing gender equality, citing significant disparities in leadership positions despite women's contributions to national development.

Newman argued that increased female representation would lead to more effective policies in healthcare, education, and social welfare.

She called for bipartisan support and action from lawmakers and advocacy groups to prioritize the bill, fulfilling both national and international commitments to gender equality.

Source: The Chronicle