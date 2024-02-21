Gender disparity widens as Ghana's unemployment rate hit 14.7% in 2023

Eastern Regions amd 3 others record unemployment rates lower than national average

The Ghana Labour Statistics has revealed that the average unemployment rate in Ghana for the first three quarters of 2023 stands at 14.7%. Notably, the unemployment rate among females consistently surpasses that of males, contributing to a widening gender gap compared to the previous year.

The Ghana Statistical Service points out a significant increase in the unemployment rate among females from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, contributing to the amplified gender gap in 2023.



The disparity between urban and rural unemployment rates also expanded throughout the first three quarters of 2023. In the second and third quarters, the urban unemployment rate nearly doubled that of rural areas.

Over the period from Quarter one to Quarter three of 2023, approximately 440,000 individuals entered the labor force, with over 60.0% finding employment during this period.



In terms of regional variations, four regions (Eastern, Bono East, Oti, and Upper West) recorded unemployment rates below the national average, while Greater Accra and Ashanti consistently reported rates higher than the national average throughout the same period.