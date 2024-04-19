Genser Energy urges action to stop illegal mining near gas pipelines

An underground mine

The Chairman of Genser Energy's Board, Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, has raised concerns about illegal mining activities beneath newly laid gas pipelines in the Ashanti region, warning of the potential dangers posed by such actions.

Speaking to Citi News, Nyampong VI emphasized the urgent need for intervention, urging local Chiefs to educate their communities about the risks associated with illegal mining beneath gas pipelines.



He highlighted the grave consequences of these activities, citing the risk of explosions due to the presence of combustible gas and the unsafe conditions for the miners themselves.

Nyampong VI urged residents to prioritize safety over the pursuit of uncertain riches, cautioning against the dangers of risking one's life for potential wealth.