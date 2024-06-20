German MP apologises for Euro skin colour comments

Katrin Göring-Eckardt

Source: BBC

German Green MP Katrin Göring-Eckardt apologized for her comment on the skin color of Germany's football team after backlash.

She praised the team's diversity, asking readers to imagine if it consisted only of white players. This followed a survey showing 21% of respondents preferred more white players.



Göring-Eckardt's post, intended to criticize this sentiment, faced accusations of racism and was quickly deleted. She later clarified her intention was to oppose racial bias. Critics, including politicians Wolfgang Kubicki and Manuel Ostermann, condemned judging players by skin color.

Player Joshua Kimmich and coach Julian Nagelsmann also criticized the survey itself.



