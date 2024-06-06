Germany introduces Opportunity Card for job seekers from Non-EU countries, starting June 1

Nursing and heathcare are particularly affected by skilled labor shortage

Germany has introduced the Opportunity Card to attract skilled workers from non-EU countries, allowing job seekers to enter without an employment contract and granting one year to find a job.

Applicants need two years of vocational training or a university degree, along with basic German or English skills.



The initiative aims to address Germany's labor shortage, particularly in nursing and IT.

Despite these efforts, some experts remain skeptical, citing limitations compared to countries like Canada, which offer permanent residence permits through similar programs.



