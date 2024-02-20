GhCCI urges Roads Ministry to release GH¢2bn for road contractors

GhCCI believe the GH¢150m released by the Roads Ministry is not enough

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to release a minimum of GH¢2 billion to pay road contractors for completed projects, Graphic Online reports.

While acknowledging the recent release of GH¢150 million for pothole patching as a step in the right direction, the Chamber emphasised that the amount falls significantly short of the GH¢15 billion owed to its members.



Emmanuel Cheery, the CEO of the Chamber, stressed that the GH¢150 million was inadequate, considering the extent of the work needed, particularly in addressing deteriorated potholes that have transformed into manholes and gullies.



He urged the government to increase the funding to effectively tackle the road maintenance challenges in Accra and nationwide.



"Inasmuch as we commend the government for releasing such an amount, we are pleading that the money should be increased in view of the nature of the work," Mr Cheery said.

The Chamber expressed hope that the Minister-designate for Roads and Highways would heed the calls of industry players and allocate additional funds for road projects. Additionally, they urged the government to settle its outstanding debts to contractors, which currently exceed GH¢15 billion.



Last week, the Ministry of Roads and Highways announced the release of GH¢150 million for engaging and compensating road contractors involved in pothole patching activities across the country.



The funds are part of the first-quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance, aimed at addressing road deterioration caused by heavy rains in the previous year. The ministry hopes the intervention will lead to smoother road surfaces, reduce accident risks, and extend the lifespan of road infrastructure.