Ghana AIDS Commission cites reckless youth behavior as cause of HIV surge

File Photo

The Ghana AIDS Commission has identified the increasing prevalence of HIV in the country as largely stemming from the reckless lifestyle choices of young people, particularly those aged between 15 and 24.

According to the Commission, the rising number of HIV cases can be attributed to the frequent engagement in high-risk unprotected sexual activities among this demographic.



Dr. Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, emphasised during an interview with JoyNews that many young individuals are contracting the virus due to their carefree attitudes toward their health.



Dr. Atuahene highlighted the alarming statistics, stating that between 2010 and 2016, new HIV infections among young people aged 24 and younger surged by 45%. He attributed this trend to the lack of responsibility demonstrated by young individuals regarding their health.



The 2014 Demographic and Health Survey report corroborates this assertion, revealing that many young people engage in risky behaviors without taking necessary precautions to protect themselves from HIV.

The Director-General stressed the importance of condom usage during high-risk sexual encounters and emphasized the low levels of HIV prevention knowledge among the youth.



These statements follow the release of the latest Demographic and Health Survey report by the Ghana AIDS Commission, which disclosed that over 45,000 young individuals between the ages of 15 and 24 have tested positive for HIV.



The report also indicated that out of over 355,000 Ghanaians living with HIV, approximately 100,000 were previously unaware of their status. Females accounted for nearly 240,000 cases, while males represented close to 115,000 infections.