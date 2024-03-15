Ghana AIDS commission expresses concern over delays in clearing ARVs at ports

Ghana AIDS Commission

The Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission has voiced alarm over the prolonged delays in clearing essential healthcare supplies, particularly critical antiretroviral treatments (ARVs), at the country's ports.

Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene expressed deep concern over the situation, highlighting the significant danger posed by the stranded ARV shipments, which have been held at ports since June 2023.



Dr. Atuahene emphasized the urgent need for these pharmaceuticals, citing the substantial risk of viral spread and the strain placed on the healthcare system. He noted that the delayed clearance of vital medicines, including malaria test kits and bed nets, has heightened the vulnerability of individuals in need of these prescriptions.



The Director-General underscored the need for effective collaboration with the private sector to secure financing for HIV response efforts in Ghana. He urged authorities to explore additional sources of funding, such as budgetary allocations outlined in Act 938, to address the healthcare supply chain challenges.

Dr. Atuahene's remarks underscore the critical importance of timely clearance and delivery of healthcare products to ensure the well-being of the population and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases.



The delays in clearing ARVs and other essential medicines highlight the urgent need for improved coordination and efficiency within the healthcare supply chain to safeguard public health in Ghana.