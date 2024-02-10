Ghana Airports Company addresses terminal 3 ceiling leakage

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL)

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has responded to concerns regarding water leakage from the ceiling in certain sections of Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport.

In a press release dated February 8, GACL assured travelers and the public that the issue is under active repair.



Management stated, “This is a challenge management has identified and is working to resolve.”



The leakage problem is attributed to the condensation of air conditioning pipes, causing them to drip onto the ceiling. Currently, a contractor has been engaged to address and rectify the affected areas.

The press release emphasized that the repair works have been scheduled to minimize inconvenience to passengers.



GACL assured the public that updates on the progress of the repairs and their completion will be communicated promptly.