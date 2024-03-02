Ghana Airports Company apologises for power outages disrupting travel at Kotoka

Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has extended apologies to passengers affected by unexpected power outages on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Kotoka International Airport.

Travellers commuting to and from various destinations found themselves stranded due to power failures during the evening.



GACL confirmed the incident via a Facebook post on March 2, explaining that their backup generators, typically activated within 3-5 seconds of a power cut, experienced a delay of approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds.

Management at GACL expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by this occurrence and assured passengers of their dedication to ensuring seamless travel experiences. Measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.