Ghana Airports Company suspends $20 round-trip passenger fee amid parliamentary scrutiny

Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has suspended its proposed $20 round-trip passenger fee following parliamentary scrutiny.

Parliament summoned the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, on Wednesday, March 13th, to address concerns regarding the legality of the fee.



The Minority Caucus objected to the fee, arguing that GACL lacked the authority to impose it without proper justification and parliamentary approval.



Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South, raised concerns about potential collusion between the Minister and GACL.



In response to the summons and public outcry, GACL released a statement on Thursday, March 14th, clarifying that discussions regarding the fee were ongoing with relevant stakeholders, including the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



PRESS STATEMENT



PROPOSED $20 CHARGE ON ALL-ROUND TRIP TICKETS



Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has noted with concern the recent news concerning a charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets.



GACL wishes to place on record that deliberations were ongoing with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) and the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana in consultation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and further meetings had been scheduled in respect of the matter.



In the circumstance, GACL has taken a decision to put on hold all discussions on this. In the future, if and when a decision is reached, IATA will communicate same to all stakeholders.

The general public is advised to take note.



MANAGEMENT



MARCH 14, 2024