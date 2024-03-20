Ghana Armed Forces confirm no fatalities in helicopter emergency landing

The helicopter crash-landed in a bush near the Bonsokrom community

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has officially stated that there were no casualties following the emergency landing of one of its helicopters.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the aircraft executed an emergency landing near Bonsukrom, in the vicinity of Agona Nkwanta within the Western Region. The helicopter crash-landed in a bush near the Bonsokrom community, causing alarm among residents.



In a statement released by GAF and signed by Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quarshie, Director General of Public Relations, it was confirmed that all passengers involved in the helicopter's crash-landing have been safely located.



"The helicopter, which had on board 21 passengers made up of staff of the Ghana National Gas Company and aircrew, were conducting routine offshore powerline inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred," the statement indicated.



"All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities. However, they have been evacuated and are currently undergoing routine medical checkup.

"Meanwhile, preliminary assessments have commenced to ascertain the cause of the incident," it added.



Below is the statement from the Ghana Armed Forces:



