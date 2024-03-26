News

News
Ghana Armed Forces denies connection to alleged soldier involved in robbery

Ghana Armed Forces Gaf New Logo Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

Tue, 26 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) refutes allegations of involvement in a reported incident where a man claiming to be Lance Corporal Eric Opoku was apprehended for attempted robbery in Obuasi.

The suspect and three accomplices allegedly raided a mining site near Kwabenakwa, but GAF asserts no affiliation with the individual in question nor any deployment to the specified location.

Brigadier General Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations for GAF, issues a statement emphasizing the military's stance against unauthorized use of military attire, warning of consequences for offenders.

Below is the statement from the Ghana Armed Forces:

