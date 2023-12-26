Ghana Armed Forces outdoors locally made mini Jeep for transportation

The locally made mini Jeep is to provide easy means of transportation within the barracks

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commissioned a locally made mini Jeep to provide easy means of transportation within the barracks.

Warrant Officer Class One, Awal Mohammed, a driver with GAF, is credited with the manufacturing of the jeep.



The Jeep, which has low fuel consumption, selling at GH¢60,000.00, was outdoored during the West African Security Social Activity (WASSA).



It is a modification of the locally used tricycle also known in the local parlance as “Aboboyaa”.

The authorities said each unit under the military command would be given one to run their errands.



The Jeep, code name GAMIJ (Ghana Army Mini Jeep) and driven by the manufacturer, was tested with Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the CDS, Nii Dzasetse of La, Major General Rtd Samuel Odotei, the guest speaker, among others on board.