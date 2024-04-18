Ghana Army receives protective equipment from UK Government

Major General Bismack Kwasi Onwona, the Chief of Army staff

The Ghana Army Headquarters has received an undisclosed consignment of Personnel Body Protective armour from the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence through its High Commission in Ghana.

The equipment include several boxes of bullet proof vests and helmets, gloves and other protective gears worth 260,000 British Pounds.



The gesture from the British government, Major General Bismack Kwasi Onwona, the Chief of Army staff, said would help improve the efficiency within the Army



particularly, the Special Operations Brigade.



“I expect this equipment to improve the combat efficiency, particularly of our Army Special Operations Brigade Forces and the personnel of the Ghana Army generally,” he said.



The gesture, he stated, formed part of the mutual support and Defence Corporation with the UK’s Armed Forces aimed at enhancing the country’s security and beyond.

“This donation is a further demonstration of a clear commitment of the United Kingdom to contribute to security and stability not only in the country, but most especially in the subregion,” he said.



Brigadier General Barimah Brako Owusu, the Chief Staff Officer (CSO) at the Army Headquarters, stated how the defence corporation between Ghana and UK had brought positive results to the country in the form of several logistical and training support.



The items were presented on behalf of the UK government by Naval Commander Richard Walters, Defence Attache at the UK High Commission in Ghana.



