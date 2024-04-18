Ghana Baptist Convention urges Akufo-Addo to sign anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Rev Dr Charles Ampofo

The Ghana Baptist Convention has called upon President Akufo-Addo to endorse the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ+), stressing the importance of clarifying the country's stance on homosexuality.

Although Parliament passed the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in February 2024, its implementation has faced obstacles, with the President citing legal challenges as a reason for not signing it yet.



In an interview with JoyNews, the President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Charles Ampofo, reiterated the church's staunch opposition to the act.



Rev Dr Ampofo emphasised that President Akufo-Addo should approve the bill, emphasising that the concept of LGBTQ is incompatible with the values upheld in the country.

"The issue of LGBTQ and others is a very crucial thing to us, not because we love it, but because we hate it. We don’t want to apply our lives to the Bible, but the Bible teaches us how to live and we believe that the Bible instructs us and directs us to live, it ordains that is a male to a female and a female to a male, that’s all that we know. Anything outside that for me and for Ghana Baptist Convention is anti-bible," he said.



"You know this bill has been passed and I believe it rests with the President. We are praying that this bill would be signed so that it will be a law," he added.