Ghana Boundary Commission to discuss border encroachment with Burkina Faso officials

Major General Emmanuel Kotia

The Ghana Boundary Commission is preparing to engage with officials from Burkina Faso to discuss strategies for addressing encroachment issues along the borders of the two countries.

Major General Emmanuel Kotia, the Commissioner General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, highlighted concerns about commercial activities and private developers encroaching on the buffer zone and the international boundary line.



In an interview with JoyNews on April 5, Major General Kotia mentioned that one proposed solution being considered is the erection of a fence spanning approximately four kilometers or more along the boundary line at Paga.



This measure aims to prevent further encroachment and safeguard the integrity of the border.



The outgoing Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, noted that the issue of encroachment extends beyond Paga and affects other parts of the region as well.

“The boundary commission, after here, needs to look at this area that I have mentioned so that together with Burkina Faso, we realign things and make sure that we do not get to where we are again,” Yakubu stated.



The Ghana Boundary Commission's efforts to reaffirm the boundary with Burkina Faso are crucial for maintaining territorial integrity and resolving border-related challenges.



The commission's commitment to addressing these issues reflects its dedication to upholding national sovereignty and ensuring peaceful coexistence with neighboring countries.