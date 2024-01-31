Ghana-Burkina Faso relationship unaffected by ECOWAS exit – Boniface Gambila

Ghana's Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambila

Ghana's Ambassador to Burkina Faso, His Excellency Boniface Gambila, has rejected claims suggesting that Burkina Faso's departure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would strain relations between the two neighboring nations.

Ambassador Gambila emphasized that despite Burkina Faso's decision to withdraw from ECOWAS due to dissatisfaction with the regional body's handling of pertinent issues, the personal and diplomatic ties between the leaders of Ghana and Burkina Faso remain robust.



He expressed confidence that the departure of Burkina Faso from ECOWAS would not lead to adverse trade consequences for Ghana, citing the enduring closeness between the two presidents and the historical bond shared by the nations.



"Our two presidents are very close, and historically, the fact that we are brothers and sisters, this would not affect us. I am very optimistic. Don’t let any security analyst sit back there and frighten you. There would be nothing of the sort," Ambassador Gambila affirmed in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.

The exit of Burkina Faso, along with Mali and Niger, from ECOWAS was prompted by grievances regarding what they perceived as unfair treatment by the regional organization.



While some international trade experts had raised concerns about the potential negative impact of these departures on trade and diplomatic relations, Ambassador Gambila dismissed such assertions, maintaining the resilience of the Ghana-Burkina Faso relationship amidst regional shifts.