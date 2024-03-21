Ghana Gas attributes helicopter emergency landing to bad weather conditions

Ghana Armed Forces helicopter experienced a crash landing near Bonsukrom in the Western Region

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has stated that the emergency landing of a Ghana Air Force helicopter near Bonsukrom on Tuesday, March 19, was due to adverse atmospheric conditions.

Assuring the public, Ghana Gas emphasized that the incident would not disrupt its operations at Atuabo.



On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter experienced a crash landing near Bonsukrom, close to Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region. Among the 21 passengers on board were staff from the Petroleum sector regulators.



According to Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, "The emergency landing occurred as a result of bad weather conditions. All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities. However, crew members are currently undergoing routine medical checkup. While assuring members of the public and our operational staff at Atuabo to remain calm, we want to assure the general public that the incident will not affect our operations."

