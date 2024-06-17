Ghana Hajj Board organises special prayers for Ghana’s leaders at holy site in Saudi Arabia

Hajj Board praying

The Ghana Hajj Board has organized special prayers for Ghana and its leadership in Arafat, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Arafat Day (June 15).

Led by Chairman Ben Abdullah Banda, Ghanaian pilgrims joined thousands of Muslims worldwide to pray to Allah.



Islamic scholars led the prayers, which included a full recitation of the Holy Quran.

Prayers were said for the country, President, Vice President, and leadership, with special requests for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's success in his presidential bid in December.



The prayers aimed to seek Allah's guidance and blessings for Ghana and its leaders.



