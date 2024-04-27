Ghana Hajj Board releases 2024 flight schedule for pilgrimage

Alhaji Farouk Hamza

The Ghana Hajj Board has unveiled the flight schedules for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, with the first flight departing from Tamale on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, heading to Madina, Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, confirmed that this year's flights would follow the traditional pattern of Tamale flights preceding those from Accra.



Following the initial departure, Tamale will see two more flights on May 29th and May 30th, with the final flight from Tamale scheduled for Friday, May 31st. The flights from Accra will commence on Sunday, June 2nd, with subsequent flights departing on June 3rd, June 4th, June 5th, and June 6th, all destined for Madina, Saudi Arabia.



Alhaji Farouk Hamza emphasized that prospective pilgrims should reach out to the 42 accredited agents or the Ghana Hajj Board at the Hajj Village in Accra for any inquiries or concerns they may have regarding the pilgrimage.



He also urged both prospective pilgrims and their families to cooperate with the Ghana Hajj Board officials to ensure the smooth and successful operation of the pilgrimage.

To enhance the comfort and security of Ghanaian pilgrims in the Holy Land, comprehensive security measures have been put in place.



The pilgrimage package includes two meals a day, full medical care, comfortable hotel accommodations, and transportation in Saudi Arabia.



Additionally, a team of Islamic clerics will be available to provide spiritual guidance to the pilgrims throughout their journey. Orientation programs will also be conducted to educate first-time international travelers about the Hajj and provide health tips for the month-long spiritual exercise.