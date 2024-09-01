News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ghana Hotels Association disavows false press release seeking clarification on 24-hour economy policy

GHAScreenshot 2024 09 01 193002.png The GHA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the hotel industry without political bias

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: GNA

The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has denied issuing a press release that allegedly requested clarification from former President John Mahama on his 24-hour economy policy.

The GHA emphasized that the statement, dated August 26, 2024, did not originate from them and condemned the spread of false information.

They clarified that the association communicates directly with political parties and urged against the dissemination of misleading press releases.

The GHA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the hotel industry without political bias.

Read full article

Source: GNA