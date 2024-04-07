Ghana Immigration Service commits to recruiting armwrestling medalists

The Armwrestling team won 41 medals at the 2023 African Games

The head of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has pledged to recruit the five civilian members of the Ghana Armwrestling Team who collectively secured 41 medals at the African Games, along with promoting two immigration officers and the deputy coach of the women's football team.

Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller General of the GIS, made this commitment during a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and some athletes at the GIS Headquarters in Accra.



The civilian members of the arm wrestling team, which includes officers from the Ghana Police Service and the GIS, achieved significant success at the African Games, with notable performances from Yasmine Moro, Blessed Nunoo, Rashida Abbass, Mary Quaye, and Godwin Sackey.

During the meeting, Takyi assured the athletes of recruitment opportunities within the GIS and commended their outstanding performances, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and appreciating their achievements.



The President of the GAF, Charles Osei Asibey, expressed gratitude to the GIS for producing exemplary officers and pledged ongoing support for all athletes and coaches, particularly highlighting the potential success of Edward Yamoah at the upcoming world championships.