Ghana Institution of Surveyors inducts 236 new members

Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS)

Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has inducted 236 new members.

During the induction ceremony, Her Ladyship Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, Justice of the Court of Appeal on behalf of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkorno, delivered a speech calling on the new members to maintain higher ethical standards in their profession.



She emphasized the importance of efficient and ethical management of land, which plays a crucial role in sustainable development, equitable access to resources, economic growth, and environmental preservation.



The 19th Surveyors Week & 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GhIS took place at the Great Hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Thursday, February 22, 2024.



The event was held under the theme: “Leveraging Smart Technologies and Ethics for Sustainable Land Management and Infrastructure Development”.



The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of integrating smart technologies in land management and infrastructure development in this fast-paced world driven by technological advancements.



The annual general meeting of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors provides an opportunity for all professional surveyors in Ghana and various representatives globally to exchange ideas and deliberate on the institution's matters and the way forward in enhancing the profession.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, Francis Manu Adabor, who represented the sector Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, was present at the well-attended program.



During her speech, the Chief Justice emphasized the need for land administrators to adopt the use of ‘Blockchain Technology’.



This system records land transactions and ownership details in an unchangeable digital ledger, providing clarity and security of records and removing confusion or disagreements over information that was previously captured.



According to the CJ, the technology could be applied to secure land ownership records, streamline property transactions, and prevent land disputes.



Surv. Daud Sulemana Mahama, President of the GhIS, also underscored the importance of embracing the use of these technologies.



He stated that leveraging these technologies would contribute to better urban planning, efficient land use, the prevention of encroachments, land document processing, land registration, and property valuation.